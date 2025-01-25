Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Trading Down 8% – Here’s Why

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35.70 ($0.45). Approximately 6,318,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 6,804,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.80 ($0.48).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.46) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RKH

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Down 8.0 %

About Rockhopper Exploration

The firm has a market capitalization of £228.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,785.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

(Get Free Report)

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.