Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) to Hold

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HCHDF. Barclays raised shares of Hochschild Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hochschild Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Hochschild Mining stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

