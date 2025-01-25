Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) to Hold

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HCHDF. Barclays raised shares of Hochschild Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hochschild Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.
Hochschild Mining Stock Up 1.5 %
About Hochschild Mining
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
