Running Oak Capital LLC Has $14.75 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Texas Roadhouse makes up 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $14,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.26.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $178.55 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.16 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.14.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,600. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,480 shares of company stock worth $668,603. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.