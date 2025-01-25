Running Oak Capital LLC Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 2.1% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,341,000 after buying an additional 1,427,664 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,612,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,489,000 after purchasing an additional 85,598 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $764,543,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,685,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,737,000 after purchasing an additional 48,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $208.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $137.13 and a one year high of $223.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

