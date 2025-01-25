Sachetta LLC Decreases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sachetta LLC lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Marriott International by 63.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 59.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,420 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,609,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $249.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus raised their target price on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.15.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total transaction of $253,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,776.32. This represents a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,739 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $284.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.01. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $295.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

