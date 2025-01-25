Sachetta LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

