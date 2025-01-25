Sachetta LLC Has $107,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 105.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $133.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $111.31 and a 52 week high of $135.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.50.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

