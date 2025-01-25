Sachetta LLC Has $807,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 194.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782,365 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,519 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,320 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,282,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,692,000 after purchasing an additional 574,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 436,390 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $29.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

