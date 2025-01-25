Sachetta LLC Purchases 461 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sachetta LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5,122.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $193.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $164.34 and a one year high of $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

