Sachetta LLC Sells 355 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sachetta LLC reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,865,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,494 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,203,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,588,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,053 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,552,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in Yum China by 61.4% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,492,000 after buying an additional 1,120,054 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $302,716.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,948.27. This represents a 27.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on YUMC

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.