Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells $235,254.24 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $235,254.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,694.92. The trade was a 36.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, December 23rd, Brian Millham sold 16,487 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.68, for a total transaction of $5,616,791.16.

On Friday, November 22nd, Brian Millham sold 14,808 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.95, for a total transaction of $5,019,171.60.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $18,156,600.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $333.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $319.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 18,586 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 813.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,809 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 26,545 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 296,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $99,078,000 after acquiring an additional 50,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Salesforce from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.