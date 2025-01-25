Sandra Calvin Sells 925 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Free Report) CAO Sandra Calvin sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $17,519.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,797.88. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sandra Calvin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 26th, Sandra Calvin sold 15,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $258,300.00.
  • On Monday, November 25th, Sandra Calvin sold 12,090 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $221,247.00.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.87 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 537.74% and a negative net margin of 172.75%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after buying an additional 747,406 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,960,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,430,000 after buying an additional 323,513 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,782,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after acquiring an additional 64,744 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,185,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 244,444 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

