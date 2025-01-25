Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30, Zacks reports. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.46. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDVKY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

