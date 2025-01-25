Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,748,000 after purchasing an additional 350,872 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804,908 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,589,000 after buying an additional 3,506,729 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,281,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,948,000 after acquiring an additional 297,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,629,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,788,000 after acquiring an additional 101,637 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.