Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 103.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,402 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 367.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $28.57.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
