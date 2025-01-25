Secure Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 475 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,070.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,093.34.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $1,124.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,157.90. The firm has a market cap of $231.68 billion, a PE ratio of 174.91, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,074.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $939.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.94, for a total transaction of $76,831.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,115.38. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,731 shares of company stock worth $21,016,751 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

