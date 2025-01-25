Secure Asset Management LLC Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in NRG Energy by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This represents a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG opened at $112.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $115.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NRG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

