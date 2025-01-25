Secure Asset Management LLC Has $587,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 405.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 20,008 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 83,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.