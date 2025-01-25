Secure Asset Management LLC Has $716,000 Holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 20.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 20,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 50,737 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Educational Services

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 7,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $120,093.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 867,017 shares in the company, valued at $14,617,906.62. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 9,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $164,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,038.50. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,002 shares of company stock worth $3,632,824 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LINC shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ LINC opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $114.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Featured Stories

