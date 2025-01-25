Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $337,000 in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,677,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7,114.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,630,000 after buying an additional 52,791 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000.
Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $77.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.24.
Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
