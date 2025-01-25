Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $337,000 in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,677,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7,114.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,630,000 after buying an additional 52,791 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $77.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.24.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.