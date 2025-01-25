Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and traded as low as $8.60. Seiko Epson shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 19,873 shares trading hands.

Seiko Epson Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Research analysts expect that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

