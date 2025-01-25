Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2025

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:STGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Sensata Technologies has a payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $28.65 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:STGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sensata Technologies

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.