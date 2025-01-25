Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Sensata Technologies has a payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $28.65 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

