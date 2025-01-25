SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 79,595 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 1,579.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,595 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,210,000 after acquiring an additional 78,958 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Black Hills by 161.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 54,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Black Hills by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $57.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.72. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $49.33 and a 52 week high of $65.59.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 69.89%.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on Black Hills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Black Hills

Black Hills Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.