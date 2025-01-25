SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 27,293 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 410.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASND. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.07.

Shares of ASND opened at $128.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.28 and a 200 day moving average of $133.25. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.65. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

