SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 272.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ResMed by 3.1% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.09.

Shares of RMD opened at $250.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.56 and a 1 year high of $260.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $198,052.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,749.63. This represents a 10.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.74, for a total transaction of $497,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,162.96. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,385 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

