SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 252,436 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,481,000 after buying an additional 43,055 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,223,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,739,000 after acquiring an additional 404,868 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average of $55.86.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

