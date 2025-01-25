ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Down 8% – What’s Next?

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 294,070 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 191,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of C$326.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ShaMaran Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 12.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. will post 0.0271318 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

In other ShaMaran Petroleum news, Director William A.W. Lundin purchased 501,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$60,180.00. Company insiders own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

