Siacoin Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $308.98 million and approximately $26.55 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104,486.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.20 or 0.00121738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.89 or 0.00421000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00025743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.96 or 0.00208597 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00049896 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

