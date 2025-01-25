Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives C$18.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.00.

SIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cormark raised Sienna Senior Living to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

TSE SIA opened at C$15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.98. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$11.81 and a twelve month high of C$17.60.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.25). Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

