Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 74 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $137.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $104.78 and a 12 month high of $161.74.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,855. The trade was a 1.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

