Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $183,000 Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHD. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MHD opened at $11.96 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

