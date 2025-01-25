Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 31,091 Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Standard BioTools by 38.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Standard BioTools by 433.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Standard BioTools from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Standard BioTools Price Performance

Shares of LAB stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $614.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Standard BioTools Profile

(Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.