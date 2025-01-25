Simon’s Cat One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.75 Million (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. Simon’s Cat has a market capitalization of $121.74 million and $24.75 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simon’s Cat token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,359.99 or 0.99730707 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,827.79 or 0.99222112 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Profile

Simon’s Cat’s launch date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,954,653,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,954,653,677 tokens. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,954,653,676.73804489 with 6,749,954,653,676.73804489 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00001803 USD and is down -9.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $24,240,523.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

