SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires 7,515 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

