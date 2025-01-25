SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Buys Shares of 15,974 Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAFN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Hafnia by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,056,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hafnia by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,734,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,528 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the fourth quarter worth about $3,123,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,774,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hafnia during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hafnia from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hafnia Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of HAFN stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. Hafnia Limited has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Hafnia had a net margin of 53.44% and a return on equity of 36.90%.

Hafnia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.379 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

