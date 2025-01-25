SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Purchases New Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

ESPR opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.94.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

