SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Sells 1,168 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. decreased its holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CAVA Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CAVA Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $248,609.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,077,854.56. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 20,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $2,450,817.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,369 shares in the company, valued at $92,527,657.42. The trade was a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 676,050 shares of company stock worth $100,043,120. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAVA. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on CAVA Group from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CAVA Group from $142.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

NYSE CAVA opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.68 and a beta of 3.21. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $172.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.34.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $243.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.05 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

