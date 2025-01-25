SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Sells 152 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. cut its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COR. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 1.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cencora by 1.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE COR opened at $248.45 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $253.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total value of $12,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,670,111.29. This trade represents a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,912 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cencora from $249.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on COR

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.