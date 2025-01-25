SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Sells 488 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. cut its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $508,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 7,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $1,356,440.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,115,085.58. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 115,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $20,432,618.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,515. The trade was a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,019,333 shares of company stock valued at $177,556,541 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $183.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.18. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $184.26.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DoorDash from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.97.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

