SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.25 and last traded at $114.20, with a volume of 52611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.64.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 32,770,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,524 shares in the last quarter.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

