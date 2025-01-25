Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 240,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 751,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Transactions at Solstice Gold

In other news, Director Blair Schultz purchased 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.01 per share, with a total value of C$110,000.00. Insiders own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

