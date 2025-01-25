Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and traded as high as $17.77. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 1,209 shares changing hands.

Sonic Healthcare Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic and administrative services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and patients in Australia, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

