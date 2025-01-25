Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHON) Trading Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22.

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

