Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $906,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 55,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 34,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $103.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $143,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,503,747.36. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

