Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $222,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,181,357,000 after acquiring an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,740,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,612,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.7% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,038,951,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,799.96. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,616. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,525 shares of company stock worth $112,769,801. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,455.00.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
