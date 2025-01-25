Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,121 shares of company stock worth $1,497,000. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

