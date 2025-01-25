Southland Equity Partners LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Southland Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth about $698,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 311,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.