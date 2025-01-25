Southland Equity Partners LLC Takes $220,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,181,801,000 after purchasing an additional 898,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,587,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,244,676,000 after buying an additional 156,272 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in General Electric by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,405,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,336,257,000 after acquiring an additional 459,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 91.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,771,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,465,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,556,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,428,000 after purchasing an additional 413,388 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.80.

General Electric Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $196.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $207.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

