Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report) was up 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 221,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 439,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides environment, energy, and innovation services in Canada. The company collects e-waste materials to recycle, as well upcycling waste into new material. It also provides a complimentary suite of technologies to analyze and assist clients in receiving value from wasted sources of energy within existing power systems, such as peak power mitigation systems through energy storage technology, power-factor and harmonic mitigation, LED lighting retrofits, photoluminescent safety products, and internet of things monitoring systems.

