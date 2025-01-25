SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Stake Cut by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $54.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.